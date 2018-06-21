Almost as many South African men and women believe it is acceptable to hit a woman.

This is one of the shock findings of the “Crime against women in South Africa” report released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

According to the estimates of the survey‚ 3.3% of men and 2.3% of women say it is acceptable for a man to hit a woman. The report was based on data from Stats SA’s latest Victims of Crime Survey‚ and some data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The highest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she argues with him‚ and the lowest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she burns food‚” the report found.