South Africa

Stats shock! Almost as many woman as men believe it’s acceptable to hit a woman

21 June 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
The highest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she argued with him.
The highest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she argued with him.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

Almost as many South African men and women believe it is acceptable to hit a woman.

This is one of the shock findings of the “Crime against women in South Africa” report released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

According to the estimates of the survey‚ 3.3% of men and 2.3% of women say it is acceptable for a man to hit a woman. The report was based on data from Stats SA’s latest Victims of Crime Survey‚ and some data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The highest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she argues with him‚ and the lowest percentage of individuals thought it was acceptable for a man to hit a woman if she burns food‚” the report found.

Grant Thornton CEO steps aside pending outcome of sexual harassment probe

Grant Thornton Johannesburg CEO Paul Badrick has voluntarily stepped aside pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual ...
News
1 day ago

“Neglecting the children and arguing with the husband are considered by both men and women to be the most serious issue.”

The report said it is “fair to conclude” it was impossible to eliminate violence against women when some women believe it to be acceptable.

“Attitudes and perceptions play a very important role in shaping human behaviour‚ including criminal activity and vulnerability to crime‚” the report states.

Stats SA added‚ however‚ that it was at least encouraging to see these numbers were small and falling.

The report also found that the murder rates of men and women declined between 2000 and 2015‚ but the murder rate for women more than doubled (117%) between 2015 and 2016/17.

Human trafficking is silently tearing South Africa apart‚ experts say

Human trafficking is real‚ hidden in plain sight and tearing at the social fabric of the nation as the demand for cheap labour and sexual services ...
News
21 days ago

Women who experienced sexual offences jumped from 31‚665 in 2015/16 to 70‚813 in 2016/17.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the evidence in the report shows that the fear of crime stops women from taking part in some economic activities.

Women felt they could not express their sexual orientation or walk to fetch firewood or water. Men experience the same fears‚ but women felt it more acutely.

“Women felt more unsafe than men walking in their neighbourhoods alone both during the day and when it is dark.”

A third of the population fear going to open spaces and parks and more than half of women (54%) felt unsafe walking alone in the dark‚ the report found.

“The difference between women and men is more significant in rural areas‚ affecting activities of keeping livestock/poultry in kraals and walking to fetch wood or water.”

READ MORE:

Baby boy found playing next to bodies of man and woman

A baby boy‚ believed to be around four months old‚ was found by police in Limpopo playing next to the bodies of a man found hanging from a tree and a ...
News
17 days ago

Abused women battle to find funds

Abused mentally‚ physically and emotionally by her husband for 15 years‚ Nadia Louw says at first she did not believe she could be helped at St ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Poor Mpumalanga households get connected to digital TV grid South Africa
  2. Parliament praises arrest of Belville constable for gun theft South Africa
  3. 'Get pregnant by World Cup players and win burgers for life': Burger King sorry ... World
  4. Traffic flow partially restored at Van Reenens Pass South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X