Housing watchdog gets tough on shady builders

The housing regulator has opened 122 criminal cases against home builders who have contravened the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act (HCPMA).

“Our mandate as the housing watchdog requires us to take a stand against non-compliance with the act in order to protect housing consumers and to this extent‚ the NHBRC will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance and enforcement of the act‚” said National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) chief executive Mziwonke Dlabantu.

The NHBRC will open criminal cases against builders who carry on the business of building homes without having registered and those who have not enrolled homes with the NHBRC within 15 days before construction.

Dlabantu said that the NHBRC would continue to forge relations with various stakeholders such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ South African Police Services (SAPS) and housing consumers to ensure understanding of the act and successful prosecution of these matters.