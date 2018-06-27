Eskom scoops awards amid ongoing wage negotiations with unions

Power utility Eskom has scooped two awards at the Most Attractive Employer Awards held this week.

The awards were held in Johannesburg on Monday and were hosted by Universum Global.

Eskom took gold (first) position in the category of South Africa’s Most Attractive Employer for Engineering and Technology students and bronze (3rd) position for Most Attractive Employer for Engineering and Technology professionals.

“This award is proof that Eskom is not only Africa’s best energy utility but that it cultivates and promotes talent in the most crucial disciplines of our business; which are engineering and technology. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to contribute towards the advancement and growth of Africa’s energy transformation as well as sustainability‚” said Eskom’s general manager: Transmission Grids‚ Jacob Machinjike.