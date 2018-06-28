Trade unions have a received a revised offer from Eskom which they will discuss with their members before giving feedback on Friday next week.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said in a media statement on Thursday that Eskom had offered trade unions a 6.2% increase for this year‚ and a 6% increase for 2019 and 2020.

“If CPI is greater‚ the increase will be based on inflation‚ but it won’t be less than 6%‚” Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim said.

“We have decided to take this offer back to our members for them to reflect on. They must tell us how they feel about it and give us a mandate for the way forward.”

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for this year‚ an 8.6% increase for next year and an 8.5% increase for 2020.