South Africa

Trade unions to give feedback next week on Eskom's latest wage offer

28 June 2018 - 16:59 By Nico Gous
Image: MARK WESSELS

Trade unions have a received a revised offer from Eskom which they will discuss with their members before giving feedback on Friday next week.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said in a media statement on Thursday that Eskom had offered trade unions a 6.2% increase for this year‚ and a 6% increase for 2019 and 2020.

“If CPI is greater‚ the increase will be based on inflation‚ but it won’t be less than 6%‚” Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim said.

“We have decided to take this offer back to our members for them to reflect on. They must tell us how they feel about it and give us a mandate for the way forward.”

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for this year‚ an 8.6% increase for next year and an 8.5% increase for 2020.

Eskom scoops awards amid ongoing wage negotiations with unions

Power utility Eskom has scooped two awards at the Most Attractive Employer Awards held this week.
News
1 day ago

IN FULL | Giving in to our wage demand will cost Eskom less than protest damages - unions

As cash-strapped Eskom heads back to the negotiating table with its trade unions over proposed salary increases on Thursday‚ the unions have ...
News
8 hours ago

No end in sight: Trade unions reject Eskom’s latest offer

Trade unions have rejected Eskom’s latest wage offer after negotiations resumed on Wednesday.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Municipal wage and salary negotiations drag on South Africa
  2. Half of South Asia living in vulnerable climate 'hotspots' : World Bank Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH | Sewage and faeces: The current state of Wattville hostel South Africa
  4. Trade unions to give feedback next week on Eskom's latest wage offer South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X