Three suspects bust for heroin in Durban

Three suspects are to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being bust for possession of heroin with a street value of R50‚000.

KwaZulu-Natal police said that members deployed under #OperationFiela II were patrolling the Wareham area in Westham in the Durban suburb of Phoenix on Friday when they stopped and searched three men.

“All three males were found in possession of heroin. A total of 2‚500 capsules with a street value of R50‚000 was confiscated from the accused.

“The three accused aged between 21 and 55 were arrested for possession of drugs and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚” police said.