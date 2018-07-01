Four police officers and their commander stood before the altar of the Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong on Sunday to receive blessings from Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ famously known as Prophet Mboro‚ for their heroism.

Mboro honoured Sgt Setjakadume Thobejane‚ Sgt John Nkuna‚ Constable Samuel Skatane‚ Constable Solomon Mtshweni and their commander Colonel Doctor Mthimkulu for rescuing a three-year-old girl from a river on June 22.

The five‚ together with the mother of the three-year-old‚ received blessings from Mboro and his congregation.

Mboro committed to send certificates and trophies to the Springs police station where they are based during the course of the week for their heroic effort in saving the little girl. The certificates could not be given on Sunday as their names could not be engraved in time on the trophies set to accompany them.

In his sermon‚ Mboro encouraged the officers to do their work and not worry about the pay.

“Everybody calls you but we forget you are human beings. When you are done with everything‚ everybody forgets. You get a small salary. But keep on doing what you are doing‚ God will reward you‚” Mboro told the officers who were dressed in uniform.

The mother of the little girl also received a R2‚000 from Mboro and the prophet committed to buy her two children clothes.

A security guard was walking along Blesbok River in Springs when he spotted a three-year-old girl hanging on for dear life to a grass mound about two metres from the river bank. He called the police but when they arrived they realised it would take too long to bring in a diving unit.