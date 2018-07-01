World

Bolton says he raised US election meddling with Putin

01 July 2018 - 15:43 By Doina Chiacu
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2018.
Image: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he discussed concerns about Russian meddling in US elections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said his government did not interfere in the 2016 presidential vote.

"The election meddling issue was definitely something we talked about," Bolton told CBS's "Face the Nation." Bolton said he brought up both the 2016 election and Russian activities in upcoming congressional elections.

He said Putin said: "There was no meddling in 2016 by the Russian state."

Bolton also said he discussed Russia's annexation of Crimea with Putin.

"President Putin was pretty clear with me about it and my response was we're going to have to agree to disagree on Ukraine," he said. "That's not the position of the United States." 

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Trump-Putin summit to unfold in Cold War venue Helsinki on July 16

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit on July 16 in Helsinki, a renowned venue for Cold War ...
News
3 days ago

Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years

The brother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed for 3.5 years in a fraud case supporters say was politically motivated, was ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Malawian president says corruption reports 'fake news' Africa
  2. Freedom under Law to seek contempt orders against Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo ... South Africa
  3. Mali car bomb kills two civilians, wounds French soldiers Africa
  4. Power restored to Joburg’s north-eastern areas South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X