Four personnel killed in road accident: Defence Force

04 July 2018
A Reserve Force Unit in Pietermaritzburg travelling in a military vehicle on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in an accident‚ during which four people died‚ the South African National Defence Force says.

Defence headquarters said in a statement they were en route to the Boschoek training area near Ladysmith in an SA Mil 20 Personnel Carrier when the accident occurred on Sunday July 1 at approximately 5.30pm.

Three personnel were discharged from hospital on Tuesday‚ after receiving treatment. The SANDF said a Board of Inquiry would determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ the Secretary for Defence‚ Dr Sam Gulube‚ and the chief of the SANDF‚ General Solly Shoke‚ expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the SANDF members.

A memorial and funeral services will be announced once families have finalised their arrangements.

