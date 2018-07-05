The South African taxman is allegedly being robbed of an estimated R7-billion annually through the illicit sale of cigarettes.

This is according to a new report compiled by the research think-tank Ipsos‚ released on Thursday at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The research‚ compiled for the Tobacco Industry of SA (Tisa)‚ is the first of its kind to look into the country's illicit cigarette trade.

The report reveals how legitimate local cigarette companies are allegedly under-declaring the number of cigarettes they manufacture to Sars. These are then sold off to street hawkers‚ spaza shops‚ general dealers and corner cafes‚ allegedly earning manufacturers billions of rands in undeclared revenue - and the taxman nothing.

The study also shows that at least 8‚000 jobs are at risk from the sale of illicit cigarettes‚ with tax-compliant companies at risk of closing because of the trade.

An estimated 30-billion individual cigarettes are sold annually in South Africa‚ which has 7-million adults who collectively smoke a million packs of cigarettes every day‚ according to Tisa.

Tisa‚ which represents international tobacco companies, including British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco International‚ is calling for a ban on cigarettes being sold below the minimum tax payable.