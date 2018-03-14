Sars has seized nearly R400 million in illicit or illegal goods since the beginning of the year – with the latest bust nabbing an alleged currency smuggler.

Sars said the passenger failed to give a valid reason or produce documentary proof of origin for the currency. The currency was detained and the passenger was arrested for smuggling of currency by police.

Other busts since January 2018 include 122 narcotics busts‚ nine busts in cases of endangered species such as rhino horns and abalone‚ 36 busts for Viagra or Viagra generics and 320 busts in cases of counterfeit clothing‚ footwear and other goods.

Sars said its Tactical Intervention Unit‚ which focuses on particular areas of non-compliance‚ recorded 45 busts involving illicit cigarettes and tobacco and 23 busts of clothing‚ textiles and other goods.