Keeping up with the Khumalos: Compare your income to the rest of SA with this new tool
The University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit has developed a tool that lets you see where you stand alongside compatriots as South Africa struggles with one of the highest income inequalities in the world.
“It is designed to help people see themselves in South Africa’s story‚” said Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) director‚ Prof Murray Leibbrandt.
“SALDRU hopes that every South African who engages with it will reflect on where they fit in the bigger picture and consider what role‚ if any‚ they may play in changing the status quo.”
You enter your income and family size to see where you fit into the country’s overall income distribution.
UCT said in its statement about the tool: “There is a tendency for South Africans to keep discussions about inequality at a comfortable distance from themselves and their daily lives. But this income comparison tool will challenge people’s perceptions about the society we live in. Middle-class South Africans may be surprised to see how privileged they are compared to the rest of the population.”
Leibbrandt said: “It’s quite devastating and challenging to be able to visualise the fact that 79% of the country’s population live in households where the per capita income is lower than the minimum wage of R3,500.”
SALDRU said the tool was for personal use and it would not collect any information submitted.