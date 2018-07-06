South Africa

Keeping up with the Khumalos: Compare your income to the rest of SA with this new tool

06 July 2018 - 07:41 By Nico Gous
To use the tool, you enter your income and family size to see where you fit into the country’s overall income distribution. File photo.
To use the tool, you enter your income and family size to see where you fit into the country’s overall income distribution. File photo.
Image: wavebreakmediamicro / 123RF Stock Photo

The University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit has developed a tool that lets you see where you stand alongside compatriots as South Africa struggles with one of the highest income inequalities in the world.

“It is designed to help people see themselves in South Africa’s story‚” said Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) director‚ Prof Murray Leibbrandt.

“SALDRU hopes that every South African who engages with it will reflect on where they fit in the bigger picture and consider what role‚ if any‚ they may play in changing the status quo.”

You enter your income and family size to see where you fit into the country’s overall income distribution.

UCT said in its statement about the tool: “There is a tendency for South Africans to keep discussions about inequality at a comfortable distance from themselves and their daily lives. But this income comparison tool will challenge people’s perceptions about the society we live in. Middle-class South Africans may be surprised to see how privileged they are compared to the rest of the population.”

Leibbrandt said: “It’s quite devastating and challenging to be able to visualise the fact that 79% of the country’s population live in households where the per capita income is lower than the minimum wage of R3,500.”

SALDRU said the tool was for personal use and it would not collect any information submitted.

Economy teaches private schools a hard lesson

Share prices slide as financially strapped parents pull pupils out
Business
2 months ago

Tracking the cost of your habit

Index shows that in the US, vices have got a lot more expensive
Business
2 months ago

Set minimum wage at R8‚000: PACSA

A community organisation which monitors food prices and wage movements is proposing that the national minimum wage under discussion be set at ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Rain possible for Gauteng after icy cold snap South Africa
  2. Scavenger-style grab of stolen meat is wrong: police South Africa
  3. Permission was granted for CEO SleepOut in Mandela's cell‚ says trust South Africa
  4. Keeping up with the Khumalos: Compare your income to the rest of SA with this ... South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X