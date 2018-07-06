R1m reward offered after cash-in-transit guards killed

SBV Security has upped the ante by offering a R1-million reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of robbers who killed two of their cash-in-transit guards on Friday.

“SBV takes exception to loss of life and is offering a R1-million reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrators involved in this cash-in-transit heist‚” said the company.

The heist happened at a shopping centre in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.