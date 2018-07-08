South Africa

Deadline for public comment on new Mining Charter extended

08 July 2018 - 12:15 By Nico Gous
Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.
Image: GCIS

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe announced the deadline extension from July to the end of August on Sunday on the second day of a summit on the Mining Charter in Boksburg‚ Gauteng.

“We all agreed here that extending the period of public comment by a month will do no harm‚” Mantashe said.

“But people must not wait for August 30 to make a submission‚ please.”

Mantashe believes there needs to be good news about mining to encourage investors.

“It is the bad mood and the negative image of the industry that scares investors away.”

According to the new draft Mining Charter that was announced last month‚ mining companies have five years within which to increase black economic empowerment (BEE) ownership to 30%‚ and black South Africans must constitute 50% of board members‚ 20% of whom must be black women. The 50% black representation is carried down through the organisation to executive and senior management. For junior-level management‚ the target is set at 70%.

The new Mining Charter was released on June 15 and is open for public comment before it will be published in the Government Gazette.

READ MORE

Free shares, empowerment funding a sticking point in Mining Charter 3

The draft of the third Mining Charter may have answered the contentious question about transformation in mining, but some industry pundits still ...
Business
7 days ago

Busa: It's not just Mining Charter, it's fishing, emissions, land, NHI, water ...

Tanya Cohen, CEO of Business Unity South Africa, says it is not only the unresolved Mining Charter that gives business and investors sleepless nights ...
Business
7 days ago

Free carry is mining's guarantee

Draft charter outlines need for trade-offs
Business
7 days ago

Most read

  1. First two Thai schoolboys rescued from flooded cave World
  2. Radio DJ feared robbers might shoot him and cut off his finger to get wedding ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused of using armed forces to gain ... Africa
  4. Mother Teresa charity home 'sold babies' in India World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
X