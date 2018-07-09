A single mother of twin daughters surviving on government grants was able to pay a deposit on a house after taking part in a two-year programme that changed her life.

The Clothing Bank is a charity that receives clothing from stores such as Mr. Price‚ Woolworths and Checkers. It then passes the clothes on to unemployed women‚ training them with small business skills to help them become financially and socially independent.

The women buy the surplus clothing — customer returns or end-of-season merchandise — at discounted prices and sell it on during the two-year training programme. After the training‚ they are free to apply their new business skills in any sector.

The project recruits 400 women a year‚ in groups of 25‚ at training centres all over the country.

Clothing Bank co-founder Tracey Chambers said classes focused on “the whole woman” – from how to maintain a business to parenting and social skills.

“A healthy body‚ mind and family make for a healthy business‚” she said.

Success stories are plentiful. They include Lungile Sithole from Johannesburg‚ who never had a stable home‚ became pregnant at 20 and found herself in a “loveless relationship”.

Sithole felt hopeless and even wanted her life to end‚ but after taking part in the programme she is back on her feet.

“Now I’m an independent woman able to provide for my family and son. They trust me like those who are employed. I am stronger than ever‚ all thanks to the Clothing Bank. I have business knowledge and I can communicate and network.”

The success of the Clothing Bank has led to a new model‚ the Appliance Bank‚ which teaches technical skills to unemployed men so they can mend broken appliances passed on by retailers. Like the Clothing Bank‚ the project looks at improving all aspects of the men’s lives‚ socially and financially.