Not everyone can brag about meeting the Queen of England but for 24-year-old Siphosethu Mbuli this became a reality - and she has a year-long course with the University of Cambridge as a result!

"It was a great experience. It was surreal! We spent three or four hours at the [Buckingham] palace but it felt like it was only 30 minutes‚" Mbuli told TimesLIVE.

She was one of two South Africans who received an invitation to the palace last week‚ where they received the Queen's Young Leaders Award for their work.

Mbuli‚ who is living with albinism‚ was honoured for the work she does for people living with albinism in South Africa through her foundation Love‚ This Skin.

"The queen was very attentive to each of our stories. She was asking about the which part of South Africa I am from and the work we have done. She was giving encouragement to continue doing the work we are doing‚" said the young woman‚ who hails from King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape but is currently based in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony was one of the newest additions to the royal family‚ the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

"We had a short conversation with her. She congratulated us. She and Prince Harry also wanted to find out about the work we do‚" said Mbuli‚ adding that the royal couple's interest was based on their involvement in the Commonwealth.

Although they did not explore the palace‚ Mbuli said what she saw was "pristine".

"It was an unbelievable experience. There were so many people. There were people everywhere to show you around in case you get lost!"

After receiving her invitation to the palace six months ago‚ Mbuli paired with designer Hendrik Vermuelen to put together an outfit that would be befitting for royalty.

"The dress showed my South African heritage. It had a large protea in the front and Xhosa patterns around it‚ as I am a Xhosa woman. It was also the same colour as my skin‚" she said.

As part of her award‚ Mbuli will be embarking on a year-long course at the University of Cambridge aimed at helping her develop her organisation. The course will be completed via correspondence.