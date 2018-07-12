South Africa

High roller bust with drugs worth R500-million by North West police

12 July 2018 - 07:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Die Burger/Hannes Mundey/Gallo Images

A 31-year-old woman in Galeshewe‚ North West‚ has been arrested for dealing in drugs.

“Flying Squad members followed up crime intelligence information‚ which led to the bust. The suspect was found in possession of 4‚915 mandrax estimated at R500‚000‚” the police said.

The woman is due to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court soon.

Meanwhile‚ a man and a woman in their 30s were arrested in Parklands‚ Cape Town‚ this week‚ for cloning bank cards.

The pair was found with equipment used to clone cards.

“Members of a specialised unit in the South African Police Service reacted to information received about premises where bank cards were being cloned. The duo was taken to the Table View police station for further detention and was charged with the illegal possession of electronic devices used to commit fraud‚" police said.

