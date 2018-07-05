Durban heroin drug lab smoked out

Police have struck a hammer blow against a drug syndicate in Durban‚ busting a lab in a flat complex in Berea on Wednesday evening.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers had acted on information that drugs from Tanzania had been smuggled into the country and were to be distributed around Durban.

“The team went to a flat at Canterbury Road‚ Berea‚ where a 36-year-old suspect was found in possession of heroin‚” she said.

“The heroin was found in a packet. The drugs were about to be mixed with paracetamol. The total value of the recovered drugs is R600‚000 but once mixed the value will be [closer to] R2-million‚” she added.

Gwala said the flat had been rented for the sole purpose of manufacturing drugs.

“The suspect will appear tomorrow [Friday] in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.”