South Africa

Durban heroin drug lab smoked out

05 July 2018 - 10:25 By Jeff Wicks
The total value of the recovered drugs is R600‚000.
The total value of the recovered drugs is R600‚000.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Police have struck a hammer blow against a drug syndicate in Durban‚ busting a lab in a flat complex in Berea on Wednesday evening.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers had acted on information that drugs from Tanzania had been smuggled into the country and were to be distributed around Durban.

“The team went to a flat at Canterbury Road‚ Berea‚ where a 36-year-old suspect was found in possession of heroin‚” she said.

“The heroin was found in a packet. The drugs were about to be mixed with paracetamol. The total value of the recovered drugs is R600‚000 but once mixed the value will be [closer to] R2-million‚” she added.

Gwala said the flat had been rented for the sole purpose of manufacturing drugs.

“The suspect will appear tomorrow [Friday] in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.”

READ MORE: 

Heroin republic: how South Africans as young as 8 are shooting up deadly drug

South Africa has emerged as a key player in the global distribution of heroin, according to a multinational research report.
News
4 days ago

Three suspects bust for heroin in Durban

Three suspects are to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being bust for possession of heroin with a street value of ...
News
4 days ago

10 die after destroying their hearts by mainlining nyaope

Doctors in Johannesburg say they have seen a “dramatic rise” in the number of patients who have damaged their hearts by injecting nyaope.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Oversupply of non-essential technologies contributes to high private healthcare ... South Africa
  2. Unsupervised toddler found dead in pit toilet South Africa
  3. Statue of Liberty climber to be arraigned in federal court World
  4. Five taxi drivers wounded in Pretoria shooting‚ two vehicles burnt South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X