I wasn't being racist when I fired Transnet director: Gordhan

In a blistering attack, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has spelled out the reasons for firing Transnet director Seth Radebe, saying he plainly ignored evidence of state capture that cost the parastatal billions of rand.

In court documents seen by Times Select, Gordhan says Radebe’s actions – or perhaps rather inaction – amounted to “dereliction” and were “indefensible”.

The minister also rejects Radebe’s accusations that he was racist in his decision to keep Lana Kinley – who has since resigned – on the Transnet board, while he fired Radebe.

“The overtures of [Radebe] are racist, unkind and unfair in concluding I was racist in retaining her. Race had nothing to do with this,” Gordhan states in court documents.

He axed Radebe because of his failure to take action in response to an investigation into Transnet’s dodgy procurement of 1,064 diesel and electric locomotives from four original equipment manufacturers.

Gordhan was responding to Radebe’s court bid to challenge his dismissal and reverse the removal of the Transnet board, which will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court next week.

