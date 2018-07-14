Salomi McKuur‚ the sister of the Thulsie twins‚ has come out to support them two years after their arrest.

The boys‚ Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee‚ were arrested in July 2016. They have been charged with conspiracy‚ incitement to commit the crime of terrorism and conspiring and attempting to commit acts associated with terrorist activities.

Their case was postponed in May until July 31 after the state said it was not yet ready to proceed. The judge warned at the last appearance that the time was approaching when no more delays or postponements would be allowed.

In an article released by Cage - an NGO which describes itself as "an independent grassroots organisation striving for a world free of injustice and oppression. We campaign against discriminatory state policies and advocate for due process and the rule of law" - McKuur writes about the twins' arrest.

She says she rushed to the family’s house on that day‚ and originally saw police tape and thought the house had been broken into – or worse. After getting past police‚ she saw her mom sitting on the couch “in tears”. She asked what was going on‚ but at first got no answers. Then‚ she said‚ her mother told her.