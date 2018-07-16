South Africa

Brace yourselves for another fuel hike‚ warns AA

16 July 2018 - 13:19 By Suthentira Govender
Current data suggested a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol‚ 13 cents for diesel‚ and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin: Automobile Association.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

South Africans are in for another fuel price hike shock.

The Automobile Association outlook for August predicts that fuel prices are likely to rise again at the end of the month.

The association said current data suggested "a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol‚ 13 cents for diesel‚ and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin".

"International oil prices see-sawed during the first half of July‚ but remained within a fairly narrow band and did not contribute substantially to the price rises we are anticipating for next month‚" said the AA in a statement.

Motorists under pump, government on cliff

Desperate state of fiscus could force IMF rescue plea
Business
1 day ago

"The big news is again on the rand front. The local currency started this month with a deficit thanks to several days of losses against the US dollar at the end of June. However‚ the rand clawed back some of these losses during a period of unusually flat trading in the first half of June.

"If the prevailing rand and fuel price trends persist for the rest of July‚ the fuel price increase may be lower than expected‚ but we cannot rule out the possibility of further volatility‚" said the AA.

The association said the recent spike in fuel prices was "cause for great concern as it is impacting on the lives of all South Africans‚ especially the poorest of the poor who rely on paraffin for heating‚ lighting and cooking.

"The increases have brought the issue of fuel costs firmly into the public domain and we believe now is a good opportunity for government to revisit the issue of the fuel levies with a view to reducing them significantly‚ especially as this is a cost it has control over."

South Africans are still reeling from a price increase - already at a record high - at the beginning of July.

On July 4‚ 93 octane petrol increased by 26 cents per litre and 95 octane by 23c/l. 

