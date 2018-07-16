Former president Jacob Zuma's lobola payment is a private affair for the families involved.

This is according to his brother and family spokesman Ray Zuma‚ who on Monday told TimesLIVE that lobola was not discussed outside of the families of the bride and groom.

"In African culture‚ lobola is discussed between the two families. It's none of your business! I said the same thing to the reporter who wrote the other story. It shouldn’t have been published. It's not anyone else's business‚" he said.

Ray Zuma was responding to a claim that his brother had not paid lobola for his 24-year-old fiancée‚ Nonkanyiso Conco.

Nonkanyiso’s father‚ Fartescue Conco‚ reportedly told the Isolezwe newspaper that the former president had reneged on a promise he made to him telephonically that he would pay the dowry for the bride-to-be‚ who gave birth to his son three months ago.

Conco claimed that his daughter and her mother told him that Zuma paid the family R184‚000‚ which was apparently used to buy cars. But according to him this is not what was promised in terms of the lobola payment. Conco told the paper that he was angry as Zuma had disrespected him by not fulfilling his promise to him.