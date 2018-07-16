Chandimal cops heavy sentence as Shamsi goes home and SA try to fix batting problems

Not only will South Africa not have to worry about Dinesh Chandimal for the second Test‚ they also won’t need to factor Sri Lanka’s captain into their plans for the first four of the five one-day internationals that will follow the series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday Chandimal‚ along with Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha‚ had been banned for both Tests — which they withdrew from voluntarily — and four ODIs on charges of “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

That follows Sri Lanka’s refusal to take the field at the start of a day’s play in a Test against West Indies in St Lucia last month when they discovered Chandimal had been charged with ball-tampering — leading to play being delayed for two hours.