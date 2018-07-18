After living for years with one toilet for every hundred people‚ the community of Mzondi informal settlement raised R67‚000 in a crowdfunded campaign in March to build toilets. Construction of nine flushing toilets has now started in the settlement in Ivory Park‚ East of Johannesburg.

The ThundaFund campaign was set up for the community with the help of Grassroots‚ a community mobilising project. Katlego Mohlabane of Grassroots‚ said the project was initially supposed to build 30 pit toilets‚ but after consultation‚ residents agreed that they would rather have flushing toilets. “It also meant that we needed to hire a construction company‚” says Mohlabane.

Community leader Lesley Mashao said the project is not without its challenges. They are struggling to get access to an underground sewer pipe‚ which is beneath the backyards of a neighbouring community.

He said some community leaders‚ together with Grassroots‚ had approached the Ekurhuleni Municipality for assistance but to no avail.