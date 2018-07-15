Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has outlined his plan to boost infrastructure and economic development while rooting out corruption and maladministration in South Africa’s high-risk municipalities.

In an interview‚ Mkhize said his department was facing a number of challenges at municipalities‚ including “human flaws” which had led to governance issues across the board.

Only a few months at the head of Cogta‚ where Mkhize was placed as minister when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet in February‚ the former ANC treasurer-general said the department planned to focus its interventions on 87 municipalities which need urgent attention.

In his budget speech earlier this year‚ Mkhize said that 31 percent of the country’s municipalities were dysfunctional‚ while a similar number were heading down the same path.