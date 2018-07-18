Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has handed over 200 blankets to elderly people in Mvezo in honour of late ANC stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu as part their centenary celebrations.

The handing over of the blankets took place at the Nosekeni Nongaphi Mandela Clinic in Mvezo‚ which was built five years ago in memory of Madiba's late mother.

Mandela's eldest grandson and chief of Mvezo‚ Mandla Mandela‚ said the blankets were donated by the Al-Imdaad Foundation‚ which has worked with him on several projects in the past.

"Hundred of the blankets are in honour of Mama Sisulu and the other 100 blankets are for Madiba‚" said Mandla.

Motlanthe was joined by Miss World contestant Thulisa Keyi of Mdantsane‚ the reigning Miss World Manushi Chhillar of India‚ the 2014 Miss SA and Miss World Rolene Strauss and Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico. Motlanthe arrived in Mvezo with his wife Gugu Mtshali.

"Some of us benefitted from his [Madiba's] leadership. As a leader who cherished people‚ he taught us to take care of the people."

One of those who received blankets was 63-year-old Nomsingizane Maroqo‚ who said she would have given Madiba a huge hug if he were still alive.

She boasted that the blanket would be kept in a safe place‚ away from the clutches of her grandchildren.

- DispatchLIVE