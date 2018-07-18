Boxer Rofhiwa Nemushungwa somewhat enjoys being chased by attack dogs in his spare time.

The bantamweight‚ who challenges for the WBA Pan Africa title at Carnival City on Friday night‚ is coached by Alan Toweel Junior‚ who also happens to be a dog trainer.

Nemushungwa dons a heavy protective suit and starts running from canines like German Shepherds and Rottweilers.

“It’s good‚” he said with a beaming smile at Toweel’s gym in Linden‚ Johannesburg.

“I get fit. I sweat in that suit.”