Ten motorists‚ including a woman‚ appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for their alleged role in the “Fuel Prices Must Fall” blockade on the N3 outside the capital city on Wednesday.

Paul Jenkins‚ a convenor of the “Fuel Prices Must Fall” movement‚ told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the charges of public violence had been withdrawn against the group. KwaZulu-Natal police are yet to confirm this.

Traffic on the N3 was brought to a standstill when truckers‚ joined by other motorists‚ blocked the busy freeway between Townhill and New England Roads in a bid to voice their anger over the recent fuel price hikes.

Thousands of motorists‚ including the province's top cop‚ were left stranded in a major traffic jam for several hours.

Earlier this week the Automobile Association predicted that fuel prices were likely to rise again at the end of the month. The association said current data suggested a price rise of 19 cents a litre for petrol‚ 13 cents for diesel‚ and 22 cents for illuminating paraffin.