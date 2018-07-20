The City of Johannesburg will recruit an additional 180 metro police to enhance the city and its residents are kept safe.

“The city is growing at a substantial rate of about 3‚000 new residents per month‚ as more and more people from around the world choose to make Johannesburg their home.

This rapid growth in population has necessitated that the city increase and improve capacity in all areas in order to deliver services efficiently and effectively‚” said mayor Herman Mashaba.

He said the resolution was part of “Diphetogo”‚ the council’s multi-party initiative to improve the lives of people by allocating a bigger share of funds to priority projects.

“Public safety is essential in maintaining stable economic growth and attracting investment to the city‚ which is why the JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] has been spearheading the restoration of law and order across the city‚” Mashaba said.

“Since the launch of Operation Buya Mthetho‚ a multi-disciplinary operation aimed at restoring law and order‚ more than 500 un-roadworthy and illegal mini bus taxis have been impounded by JMPD.

“The metro police’s K9‚ narcotics and tactical units have effected 1‚193 arrests‚ recovered 123 illegal firearms‚ 136 kilograms of drugs and over 1‚000 hijacked vehicles‚” he said.

Mashaba said the 180 traffic wardens will be recruited from former Extended Public Works Program employees who were previously trained to perform traffic pointsman duties.

The recruitment process‚ Mashaba said‚ will soon commence - and qualifying candidates would be contacted to present themselves for the relevant processes.