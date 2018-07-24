Power utility Eskom and labour unions are on a collision course again over the utility’s decision not to pay workers bonuses as part of a wage agreement still under discussion.

On Monday‚ the company insisted it would not pay the bonuses after labour demanded 12% of workers’ annual income.

Eskom has been engaged in wage talks with Solidarity‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) for almost two months.

The unions said they were dismayed by Eskom’s refusal to accede to their demands.

NUM described the decision as a "declaration of war". It reiterated that the issue of bonuses was a "deal-breaker" in wage negotiations.

In the past‚ NUM members have threatened to strike if the talks did not go their way.

- Business Day