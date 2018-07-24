South Africa

Police recover 16 stolen cars‚ arrest 12‚ in weekend raids

24 July 2018 - 08:36 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File Photo.
File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Twelve people were arrested in separate incidents in connection with 16 stolen and hijacked vehicles‚ including a Cadillac‚ at the weekend.

“Some of these vehicles have been identified as being used to commit serious and violent crimes including theft of other vehicles‚ hijacking‚ business and house robberies‚” the police said in a statement.

“The vehicles including a Cadillac stolen in Brackendowns were recovered in all areas of Gauteng as far as Springs and Carltonville.

“Some were found at Johannesburg suburbs of Booysens‚ Mondeor‚ Brixton‚ Hillbrow‚ Fairlands and Soweto. These vehicles include seven Toyota vehicles‚ three VW vehicles‚ four Nissan models‚ a Ford Ranger and a white BMW.”

The suspects have been charged with possession of alleged stolen vehicles. They are also thought to be involved in serious and violent crimes.

“One of the suspects from Eldorado Park has been described as a serial thief of motor vehicles at several malls in the south of Johannesburg.

The police also seized 19 firearms during the operations.

READ MORE

Durban hijacking: Sadia Sukhraj's alleged killer defiant in court

A 39-year-old man‚ charged with the murder of nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj‚ refused to spend another night in custody at a police station because he ...
News
1 month ago

Murder suspects arrested in Limpopo after several days on the run

Ten people will appear in courts around Limpopo for various crimes‚ including escaping from lawful custody‚ business robberies to possession of ...
News
1 month ago

Hawks arrest seven suspects for Limpopo cash-in-transit heist

The Hawks have arrested seven suspects in connection with a cash heist that took place in Limpopo on Monday morning.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fur real? Real fur trim sold as 'faux' Consumer Live
  2. Scrap e-tolls! ANC's Lesufi says they need to be 'terminated permanently' Politics
  3. Man's body kept in freezer‚ then dumped South Africa
  4. Audi takes heat for dismissive handling of 'burning car' claims Consumer Live
  5. Woman savaged by pack of dingoes in Australia World

Latest Videos

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
X