South Africa has garnered a significant discount for the first new drug in 60 years to treat multi-drug-resistant TB.

The cost has been reduced from R10‚000 to R5‚400 for a treatment course.

The drug bedaquiline‚ made by Janssen‚ a division of Johnson & Johnson‚ was a major breakthrough because it replaces a painful injectable multi-drug-resistant TB medication that causes deafness in up to 60% of patients.

This means patients would have months of extremely painful injections to be possibly cured of deadly TB only to possibly end up deaf.

South Africa has some of highest numbers of multi-drug-resistant cases in the world with more than 15‚000 people who get this deadly disease annually.

These patients cannot take ordinary TB medicines as they won’t work.

In South Africa‚ MDR-TB has a very low cure rate of less than 40% of treated patients and while people remain infectious‚ the deadly disease spreads further.

Last week‚ Section 27 asked for the price of bedaquiline‚ also called Sirturo‚ to be dropped to enable more patients to get the drug‚ which must be taken with two other antibiotics.

Bedaquiline also has more treatment success than the injectable drug it replaces‚ according to a new trial based on South African data‚ published in the prestigious journal The Lancet.