Hostel dwellers in Duncan Village‚ East London‚ say the municipality has not maintained their buildings for nearly 20 years.

Nophelo Zimela says she moved to B hostel from a backyard shack in 1998.

“Back then‚ the municipality would regularly come and paint the hostel‚ cut the grass and check whether there are broken windows or not. Now we wait forever until we decide to fix our problems by ourselves.

“I had a leaking toilet pipe for almost a year. Every time I called the municipality‚ I was told someone will come … That would never happen. I decided to buy material and pay someone to fix it‚” says Zimela.

She shares a two-room unit with her brother‚ adult daughter and two of her brother’s children. They share a toilet and a kitchen with other families. There are 500 units in the hostel.

“We just stay in these hostels‚ because we have no choice. They have never even been painted [by the municiplaity] since we came here. We collect money as residents in a certain block and buy the paint ourselves.

“When we came here‚ they gave us house numbers‚ and told us about a possible relocation to an open field near the East London Airport. Since then‚ nothing has been said about housing.

Also in Duncan Village is D section hostel with 250 rooms. Residents use communal toilets outside. To qualify to live in the hostels‚ household income must be under R3‚500 per month.