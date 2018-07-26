South Africa

Former policewoman jailed for killing suspected cellphone thief

26 July 2018 - 09:37 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A former KwaZulu-Natal policewoman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a suspected thief.

Eudora Nozizwe Khumalo‚ 42‚ and co-accused Bhekizenzo Mge Ntshangase‚ 25‚ were on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment for murder‚ 15 years in jail for attempted murder and 10 years on counts of kidnapping.

In March 2016‚ Ziphozonke Zithulele Nsele‚ 36‚ and a friend were apprehended for allegedly stealing a cellphone. They were then taken Khumalo’s house in Empangeni and severely assaulted.

“Nsele was fatally injured while his friend survived the assault. The deceased and his friend were put inside the trunk of a vehicle‚” the police said in a statement.

Khumalo then dumped Nsele’s body in river.

Five people were arrested in connection with the murder.

“Three of the accused pleaded guilty in the Pietemaritzburg High Court and were sentenced during May and June (2018).”

