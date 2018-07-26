South Africa

Police question several men over KZN taxi massacre

26 July 2018 - 13:55 By Jeff Wicks
Several suspects have been questioned by police over the taxi massacre that killed 12 men.
Several suspects have been questioned by police over the taxi massacre that killed 12 men.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police have questioned several key men whom they suspect had a hand in the Colenso taxi massacre‚ which claimed the lives of 12 men at the weekend.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Shepstone on Thursday‚ acting KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi said that several suspects had been taken in for questioning.

“We have taken in a few people for questioning and one appeared in court. We have good leads that we are working on as part of this investigation and we are positive that some of those we have taken in were involved in the shooting‚” he said.

A 35-year-old Sydenham man appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. He has been linked to the Colenso shooting.

Man found with AK-47 rounds after taxi massacre appears in court

A man with alleged links to the Colenso taxi massacre which claimed 12 lives at the weekend stood with his head bowed in the Durban Magistrate’s ...
News
1 day ago

Mall of Africa route dispute blamed for brutal taxi slayings

The recent spate of taxi killings‚ which have claimed 15 lives in two weeks‚ are believed to be revenge attacks following a dispute over the Mall of ...
News
1 day ago

Gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi while it travelled on the R74 between the towns of Colenso and Weenen on Saturday. The taxi‚ ferrying drivers from the Ivory Park Taxi Association‚ had been peppered by automatic gunfire as it returned from a funeral at Ematimatolo in central KwaZulu-Natal.

Crime scene technicians who examined the vehicle recorded that more than 200 rounds had passed through the minibus. Eleven people died at the scene and another died later in hospital. Ten of those killed were taxi drivers from the Ivory Park Taxi Association in Midrand‚ Gauteng.

National police commissioner general Khehla Sitole‚ in response to the massacre‚ activated specialised units to track down and arrest the gunmen‚ giving them a deadline of 72 hours to do so.

“We are looking for more now and we want to recover the firearms‚” Mkhwanazi said. He would not be drawn to comment on where the men were arrested‚ saying simply that they were in the country.

Speaking alongside him‚ police minister Bheki Cele said that the arrests were proof that the 72-hour activation plan had paid dividends. “Our 72 hours did not run out without success so don’t tell me our system doesn’t work‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Man used teen 'lover' to get child porn in KZN South Africa
  2. Engineer of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam found dead Africa
  3. After a dry July‚ Cape Town dams set to rise again South Africa
  4. Councillor flees in nightgown as protesters torch home South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X