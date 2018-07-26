Police have questioned several key men whom they suspect had a hand in the Colenso taxi massacre‚ which claimed the lives of 12 men at the weekend.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Shepstone on Thursday‚ acting KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi said that several suspects had been taken in for questioning.

“We have taken in a few people for questioning and one appeared in court. We have good leads that we are working on as part of this investigation and we are positive that some of those we have taken in were involved in the shooting‚” he said.

A 35-year-old Sydenham man appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of 73 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. He has been linked to the Colenso shooting.