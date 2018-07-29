One dead in collision on M13 near Pinetown

One person was killed and two other people injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the accident had occurred on the M13 King Cetshwayo Highway shortly after 2pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision.

“Tragically one person died on the scene and two other patients sustained mild injuries.

“All the patients were stabilised on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.