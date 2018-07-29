South Africa

One dead in collision on M13 near Pinetown

29 July 2018 - 16:36 By Timeslive
Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst confirmed the death of one person in an accident M13 King Cetshwayo Highway on July 29 2018
Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst confirmed the death of one person in an accident M13 King Cetshwayo Highway on July 29 2018
Image: iStock

One person was killed and two other people injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the accident had occurred on the M13 King Cetshwayo Highway shortly after 2pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a light delivery vehicle and two light motor vehicles were involved in a collision.

“Tragically one person died on the scene and two other patients sustained mild injuries.

“All the patients were stabilised on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.

READ MORE

Two dead in crash on Ben Schoeman highway

Two people were killed in a collision between a mini-bus taxi and a car on the Ben Schoeman highway in Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg‚ on Sunday ...
News
8 hours ago

Four killed in 'horrific' collision in Durban CBD

Four people were killed and two others injured in what paramedics described as a horrific collision in Durban Central on Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago

One dead‚ 14 injured in Johannesburg road accident pile-up

A man died and several people were injured in an accident on one of Johannesburg's major roads on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe says he is still waiting for his $467‚000 pension‚ hints he might vote ... Africa
  2. Wall struck by car falls on children while they’re watching TV South Africa
  3. Gautrain details contingency plan for strike South Africa
  4. One dead in collision on M13 near Pinetown South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X