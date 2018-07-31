South Africa

10 cops in court on torture charges after R14-million robbery

31 July 2018 - 09:29 By Nico Gous
Ten officers will appear in court for allegedly torturing suspects.
Ten officers will appear in court for allegedly torturing suspects.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Ten members of the police’s former North West Organised Crime Unit will appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Tuesday for allegedly torturing suspects.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the group was based in Klerksdorp. They will appear in court for allegedly torturing two suspects after a robbery in Benoni‚ Gauteng‚ in 2006.

“It is alleged that 10 suspects who were implicated in the Benoni robbery of R14-million were arrested… and most ended up dead or disappeared. One was allegedly tortured and murdered by the same police officers‚” he said.

Two of the surviving three were allegedly tortured by the police officers‚ Dlamini said.

Most read

  1. US suspends duty-free benefits for apparel from Rwanda Africa
  2. Fake news and propaganda abound while votes are counted in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chamisa both confident of win after close vote Africa
  4. Two arrested for copper theft in Joburg South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X