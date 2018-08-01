The organisers of the #TheTotalShutdown want South African employers to give women time off work to attend Wednesday's nationwide marches.

The movement‚ which started on social media to mobilise against gender-based violence‚ has released a letter for women to submit to their employers.

In the letter‚ the movement explained that‚ on Wednesday‚ women from all backgrounds "seek to bring national attention to‚ and demand sustainable action against‚ gender-based violence that is escalating" by presenting a memorandum at the Union Buildings in Pretoria‚ Parliament in Cape Town and the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein.

Other women-only marches are also expected to take place in other towns and cities.

"We are‚ therefore‚ requesting the support of all employers to support this movement by allowing women and gender nonconforming persons time away to participate in #TheTotalShutdown marches across the country without financial penalty‚” the organisers wrote.

"Furthermore‚ we humbly request that all essential workers who must be at work on this day be permitted to take a break from 1pm to 1.30pm in order to participate in a national moment in solidarity against gender based violence‚" the movement's task team said in the letter.