Kershwin Goldstone‚ the alleged serial killer accused of the brutal murders of three retirement home residents‚ has made a full confession.

The Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday that Goldstone intended on pleading guilty to the murders of Patricia O’Connor‚ Roland Heathcote and Patricia Tugwell and had already penned a full confession before a magistrate.

The 22-year-old stood stoically in the dock‚ a black jacket hanging loosely on his shoulders and a weathered bandage wrapped around his head.

The man is alleged to have scaled the walls of the Kenwyn and Jacaranda retirement lodges which lie adjacent to one another in the Pietermaritzburg centre.

Using the drain pipes as a foothold‚ he is accused of climbing through windows on the lodges’ upper levels and forcing his way into apartments.

Patricia O’Connor‚ 92‚ was the first to be murdered in her flat in Kenwyn on July 21. She had been strangled to death.

Days later‚ in the Jacaranda Lodge next door‚ 89-year-old Roland Heathcote was stabbed to death and‚ this week‚ 89-year-old Patricia Tugwell had her throat slit with scissors after Goldstone allegedly forced his way into her room.