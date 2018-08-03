Shrien Dewani‚ who walked free from the High Court in Cape Town after being cleared of murdering his new bride in Gugulethu‚ has found love with a man.

Dewani‚ 38‚ has posted photographs on Instagram with Brazilian-born photographer Gledison Lopez Martins.

The men have been together for about 18 months and recently spent a holiday on the Spanish of Ibiza‚ MailOnline reported.

It said Dewani and Martins had also travelled together to Mumbai‚ where the bisexual British businessman married Anni in 2010 before their ill-fated Cape Town honeymoon.

Anni’s uncle‚ Ashok Hindocha‚ told MailOnline: “If he’s been to Ibiza I hope he enjoyed the beaches. My family and I will never be able to in the same way because Anni loved the beach and every time we have tried to go we have left in tears.

“Her memory and the things she loved hurts us today and always will. Shrien still hasn’t made time to sit down and talk with us.

“We have not moved on or had a word from him. We accept he did not murder Anni‚ but he lied to us and had a very secret gay life. He owes us an apology for his lies.”