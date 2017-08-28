Charles Moore is trapped in his own type of prison — the grief of losing his daughter‚ Lekita‚ at the hands of a serial killer.

Cameron Wilson abducted and stabbed Lekita 98 times before leaving her naked dead body in a field in September last year. Last week Wilson was handed four life sentences by the High Court in Cape Town.

“How can you forgive a guy like that who thinks nothing about others’ lives?” said Moore.

Also in the court is the case of Gaby Albans‚ murdered in a Camps Bay hotel in 2015. Her boyfriend‚ Diego Novella‚ is on trial for her murder and her father‚ Howdy Kabrins‚ has travelled to South Africa eight times to attend her trial.

He told TimesLIVE: “My heart is broken but my spirit is strong. I have had tears and rage. I have expressed my agony in my commitment to get justice for my daughter.”