President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that it has received submissions from controversial prosecuting heavyweights Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi on why they should not be suspended‚ pending inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

The pair filed these submissions less than two hours after the Constitutional Court announced that it would deliver judgment on the validity of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams’ position on Monday.

Earlier this month‚ Ramaphosa asked Jiba and Mrwebi to provide him with reasons why they should not be suspended‚ pending inquiries related to multiple court rulings against them.

Both came under fire for their handling of cases involving former president Jacob Zuma‚ as well as their decision to drop corruption and murder charges against self-proclaimed Zuma loyalist and former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Freedom Under Law won a court order late last year compelling Zuma to institute inquiries into both officials‚ in light of the multiple rulings against them‚ and to suspend them pending these inquiries.

Jiba’s attorney Zola Majavu confirmed that she had met her deadline to make submissions on why she should not be suspended‚ but would not elaborate on their content.

“We must give the president space to consider and inform us once he has made a decision. Until then‚ there will be no commentary on the matter and we won’t discuss the submissions as that would be disrespectful of the president‚” said Majavu.