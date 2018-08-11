South Africa

Man shot while cycling

11 August 2018 - 16:25 By Timeslive
The man was shot multiple times in what was suspected to be a robbery.
The man was shot multiple times in what was suspected to be a robbery.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A 50-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital after being shot while cycling in Protea Glen in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning.

Paramedics said the man was shot multiple times in what was suspected to be a robbery.

“The patient was treated on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift the patient to a specialised medical facility‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

He said the incident was being investigated by police. 

Most read

  1. Man shot while cycling South Africa
  2. Over 450 people hurt in Romania protest clashes World
  3. 'A few screws loose': Seattle pilot opens up to control tower World
  4. Greek fire death toll at 94: officials World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X