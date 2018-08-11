Man shot while cycling

A 50-year-old man had to be airlifted to hospital after being shot while cycling in Protea Glen in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning.

Paramedics said the man was shot multiple times in what was suspected to be a robbery.

“The patient was treated on scene by an Advanced life support paramedic and due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift the patient to a specialised medical facility‚” said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

He said the incident was being investigated by police.