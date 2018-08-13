Wi-Fi woes are protesting UKZN students' main concern
A poor Wi-Fi signal at external residences topped the list of concerns of protesting students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal where the eruption of violence forced a one-day shutdown on Monday.
Several students were arrested and the academic programme suspended for the day‚ after violence erupted at the institution’s Westville campus.
A bit of action at #UKZN as students protest over slow wi-fi- among other issues @SuthentiraG reporting. pic.twitter.com/lMWNEdK2rW— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) August 13, 2018
A meeting between the university and the Westville Student Representative Council was scheduled for Monday‚ following protest action last week.
According to a communiqué‚ issued by the Westville Student Representative Council‚ “Wi-Fi strength in off-campus residences“ was a major concern for students.
Other concerns included the level of safety at residences‚ and inconsistent meal allowances.
Current situation at @UKZN Westville campus. pic.twitter.com/uhPX9ybCbD— Nhlanhla Mabaso🇿🇦 (@Nhlanhla_Mabs81) August 13, 2018
University spokesman Normah Zondo said: “The academic programme‚ including all tests‚ have been suspended on the Westville campus for Monday only.
“The suspension will allow university management to engage with student leadership and find amicable solutions.”
Zondo said lectures would resume on Tuesday.
SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the protest at the UKZN campus.
"This morning at 8am‚ about 300 students gathered at the UKZN Westville campus‚ where they threw stones at the police officers. There are police vehicles that were damaged during the violent protest. A total of 17 students were arrested for public violence. They will appear in court soon. The police are at the scene to stabilise the situation."