Wi-Fi woes are protesting UKZN students' main concern

University spokesman Normah Zondo said: “The academic programme‚ including all tests‚ have been suspended on the Westville campus for Monday only.

“The suspension will allow university management to engage with student leadership and find amicable solutions.”

Zondo said lectures would resume on Tuesday.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the protest at the UKZN campus.

"This morning at 8am‚ about 300 students gathered at the UKZN Westville campus‚ where they threw stones at the police officers. There are police vehicles that were damaged during the violent protest. A total of 17 students were arrested for public violence. They will appear in court soon. The police are at the scene to stabilise the situation."