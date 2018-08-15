A thriving population of highly invasive‚ alien crayfish has been found living in a dam in the Free State‚ prompting concern from environmentalists.

Unlike the prized west coast rock lobster found along the coast‚ the red swamp crayfish is considered a pest due partly to its habit of burrowing into muddy embankments – including dam walls – and dislodging indigenous species.

While it is unlikely to encounter too many rival crayfish in the Free State‚ the red swamp crayfish could also disrupt aquatic ecosystems‚ the Department of Environmental Affairs said on Wednesday.

“The reason for the presence of this alien and highly invasive species in the dam is not clear‚ but anecdotal reports indicate that it might have been released by the public‚” the department said in a statement.