Three men have been arrested for trying to sell rocket-propelled grenades on the street in the CBD of Nelspruit

Three men have been arrested for trying to sell them on the street in the CBD of Nelspruit‚ the Hawks said on Wednesday. The trio were arrested on Tuesday‚ said Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

"We received information that they were selling these on the streets and we followed up and managed to catch them‚" said Sekgotodi.

"[The] trio were found peddling rockets for R300‚000 each‚" said Sekgotodi. They were found in possession of two of the devices.

"These are weapons of war and we believe that they are from Mozambique‚" she added.

Two of the arrested suspects are foreign nationals while the third is South African. They are scheduled to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court later on Wednesday.