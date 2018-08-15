Just halfway through Women’s Month‚ a University of Cape Town (UCT) lecturer is in hot water after controversial comments saying that the #MenAreTrash movement is “bullsh*t” and that women simply cannot attract quality men.

Arthur Mabintsela‚ a lecturer in the chemical engineering faculty‚ took to Facebook to tell women that “it was not me who said open your legs to a f*** boy”. The university’s spokesperson‚ Elijah Maholola‚ confirmed that the matter had been reported and was under formal investigation.

The institution said it was treating the matter with a sense of urgency and that a formal pre-suspension hearing had been called.

When contacted by TimesLIVE on Tuesday‚ Mabintsela said he did not wish to comment on the issue. The university said in a statement: “The content of the post is grave‚ unacceptable and disturbing‚ and completely out of alignment with UCT values. It is completely understandable that the post has upset people‚ leading to reactions of pain and offence. This is most regrettable‚”