Flats on fire in Joburg CBD‚ with reports of people trapped inside

A residential building near Johannesburg’s Park Station was on fire on Thursday afternoon‚ with some reporting that people were trapped inside the burning property.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Johannesburg emergency services are on the scene. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said she was not sure if there were people inside.

"At this point we only know that it is a residential building. We have two fire engines on the scene. The fire has not stopped but we have it under control‚" she said.

This is a developing story.