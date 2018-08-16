IT man lied on CV, says parastatal. It's a vendetta, he replies

A senior IT official at an Eastern Cape parastatal has been fired after he allegedly lied about his academic qualifications.

Mbulelo Ngxabane, who was a senior IT manager at the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), allegedly claimed to have three certificates – a diploma and B-Tech and master’s degrees in IT. But an internal investigation found he had not finished his master’s degree.

ECDC acting communications manager Lesley Govender confirmed the investigation: “The incomplete master’s degree in IT was uncovered during qualification checks post-appointment. The national diploma and B-Tech in IT were found to be valid. The advertised job requirements stipulated a postgraduate qualification as a minimum requirement for the position.”

But Ngxabane fought back, saying he had been victimised. “As far as I know my contract is still valid. I am taking them to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This is unfair and I am a victim here. Initially they said I had no matric ... a year later they say I don’t qualify for the post. This is just a plan to tear me apart,” said Ngxabane.

“The ECDC called external candidates and shortlisted us. They knew then that I don’t have the qualification (master’s) they are now looking for. I personally know this position is earmarked for someone within ECDC and they are doing this to me. I am going to challenge this, but I will be fighting a big company; they are just not fair to me.”

The ECDC would not be drawn on this because the matter is now before the CCMA.

“The ECDC can confirm that Mr Ngxabane’s employment contract was terminated on August 1 2018,” said Govender.