Kumi Naidoo promises change as SA’s first head of Amnesty International

Amnesty International’s first ever South African secretary-general has set out his vision for the direction of the world’s largest human rights organisation.

Durban-born Kumi Naidoo‚ a life-long social justice campaigner‚ says the human rights movement needs to be bigger‚ bolder and more inclusive if it is to tackle the challenges faced by people today.

He was outlining his vision for the future of the global human rights organisation in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Our world is facing complex problems that can only be tackled if we break away from old ideas that human rights are about some forms of injustice that people face‚ but not others. The patterns of oppression that we’re living through are interconnected‚” he said.

“You cannot talk about the climate change crisis without recognising that it is also an inequality and race issue; you can’t address sexual discrimination without recognising that it is bound up in the economic exclusion of women; and you can’t ignore the fact that people’s civil and political rights are often suppressed exactly when they are trying to demand basic economic justice.”