Chicken was an unlikely hero at this year's Loerie awards‚ which recognise creative excellence in the advertising and communications industry.

Joe Public United‚ which was responsible for the popular Chicken Licken Sbu 2.0 ad‚ was among the favourites lauded on Saturday‚ along with the Nando's #rightmyname campaign‚ the product of M&C Saatchi Abel.

The annual Loeries‚ regarded as the Oscars of advertising‚ were held in Durban last week. It culminated in the awards ceremony on Saturday night.

The award is in its 40th year and acknowledges advertising and marketing campaigns in digital‚ print and broadcasting platforms across Africa and the Middle East.

"An amazing team of people who come from diverse South African backgrounds‚ who believe in the best of what South Africa can be‚ and want to express it in the most amazing brands that South Africa has to offer‚ that's what it takes to be the best‚" said Xolisa Dyeshana‚ chief creative officer at Joe Public United.